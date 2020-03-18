Birds Of Tokyo Have Released The Social Distancing Version Of Their New Single

WATCH

Article heading image for Birds Of Tokyo Have Released The Social Distancing Version Of Their New Single

Image: Birds Of Tokyo, facebook

Making the best out of a horrible situation, Birds Of Tokyo are the latest band the release a unique performance.

The band have released a video of all 5 band memebrs performing their new single 'Two Of Us' from isolation.

Each band member has performed their parts from different locations, including a tent!

The stripped back performance of the new single is bound to bring a smile to your face.

Watch:

Post

 

Two Of Us is the new single from Birds Of Tokyo's new album 'Human Design' available for pre-order now: www.birdsoftokyo.com

Cassie Walker

17 hours ago

Article by:

Cassie Walker

