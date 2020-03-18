Birds Of Tokyo Have Released The Social Distancing Version Of Their New Single

Making the best out of a horrible situation, Birds Of Tokyo are the latest band the release a unique performance.

The band have released a video of all 5 band memebrs performing their new single 'Two Of Us' from isolation.

Each band member has performed their parts from different locations, including a tent!

The stripped back performance of the new single is bound to bring a smile to your face.

Watch:



Two Of Us is the new single from Birds Of Tokyo's new album 'Human Design' available for pre-order now: www.birdsoftokyo.com

