Birds Of Tokyo Hilariously Compare Their Live Sets To Food!

Birds Of Tokyo have hilariously compared experiencing their live sets to food, but not just any food - one from the confectionary aisle at the supermarket!

The Perth alternative rock band have well-loved hits like Lanterns, Good Lord and I'd Go With You Anywhere, and are definitely Aussie favourites, winning Best Rock Album at the ARIA Awards in 2010!

If you've ever seen or heard the band live, you'll know just how talented they are. We even think THEY know, after they had a hilarious way to describe their live sets to Triple M:

Here's what the guys had to say about experiencing their music live:

You know what it's like when you go along to a concert. The rumble of the bass, the excitement builds and FINALLY the crowd lets out an almighty screams as your favourite acts appears on stage!

Enter stage left, Concert In The Clouds every Sunday in December, 12-7pm.

This first of it's kind, a simulcast 'mega-concert' across multiple stations, promises access to some of the biggest acts in the world, right from the comfort of your phone or home rock out on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

Live performances from the worlds biggest rock acts, across the Triple M & Hit Network, including our DAB stations, the HUGE line-up changes every week, with highlights from your favourite Triple M personalities live music experiences available on the Triple M app every week.

Check out the star-studded line-up here

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News: