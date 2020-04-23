Birds Of Tokyo Join Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss And More For Huge Gig This Weekend

Joining Triple M's Melbourne's The Hot Breakfast to perform Live From Eddie's Desktop, Perth rock band Birds Of Tokyo performed a stripped back version of their single, Two Of Us.

The band are releasing their sixth studio album, Human Design this week and to celebrate the band are playing the massive online festival Music From The Home Front, joining Aussie legends Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss and heaps more.

Get your copy of Human Design by Birds Of Tokyo: www.birdsoftokyo.com

