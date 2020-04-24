Birds Of Tokyo Join Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss And More For Huge Gig This Weekend

Joining Triple M's Melbourne's The Hot Breakfast to perform Live From Eddie's Desktop, Perth rock band Birds Of Tokyo performed a stripped back version of their single, Two Of Us.

The band are releasing their sixth studio album, Human Design this week and to celebrate the band are playing the massive online festival Music From The Home Front, joining Aussie legends Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss and heaps more.

We secretly loved the bit where Eddie had to bring up the West Coast Eagles new theme song, the one that Ian Kenny had a lot to do with. That would have stung a bit.

Catch up on the full interview:



For the full lineup of Music From The Homefront:



Get your copy of Human Design by Birds Of Tokyo: www.birdsoftokyo.com

