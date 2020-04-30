Birds Of Tokyo's Ian Kenny: Music Is Getting Us Through

How good is music!

That's exactly the summary of this chat with Birds Of Tokyo frontman Ian Kenny, whose band is kicking all sorts of goals at the moment in the midst of their latest album release.

Ian joined Perth's Clairsy, Matt and Kymba to chat about the healing power of music and how important it's been as we deal with a whole bunch of crises in 2020.

"It's been amazing to see how important and effective music is in our community" - Ian Kenny

LISTEN:



The chat in full reveals more about how BOT came to record their latest album, and the story behind the album cover. Someone went next level to make it happen.

LISTEN:



The band were rocking enough to share a recent iso recording of their epic song Good Lord. Amazing!

WATCH:

Birds of Tokyo’s new album Human Design with 4 big hits is out now. Buy it here.





