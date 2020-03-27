Birds Of Tokyo Want To Help You In These Difficult Times

Australian rock band Birds Of Tokyo have announced their massive symphonic tour has been postponed, due to the Coronavirus.

Despite the bad news, the band have taken the time in isolation to entertain fans, by performing their songs via isolation, including the unique take of their hit Two Of Us (watch here)

Talking about the isolation experience, the band are wanting to give people an escape for a few minutes by releasing unique versions of their music; "we want to share and brighten people's lives us a little bit".

Catch up on the full interview:



Birds of Tokyo's 6th studio album, Human Design, is out next month and available for pre-order now:

www.birdsoftokyo.com



There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.