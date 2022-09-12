Apply NOW for Active Kids Grants

Member for Nicholls, Sam Birrell is calling on volunteer run community clubs and organisations across Nicholls to apply for the 2022 Australian Sports Foundation Active Kids Grants.

The funding aims to get more young people involved with sport by providing free sports equipment and or uniforms. The application process is now open.

Mr Birrell said the grants funded through the Australian Sports Foundation in partnership with the Dickinson Foundation are a fantastic opportunity to help get more youngsters participating in sport and developing lifelong physical and social skills.

“Getting children off screens and playing sport helps improve youngsters physical and mental wellbeing,” Mr Birrell said.

“After two years of covid, volunteer community groups have done it tough and this is a chance for clubs to refresh their supplies without breaking the budget”.

“New uniforms and equipment will also help limit expenses for parents while giving clubs the tools they need to help attract more youngsters onto the field, pitch, or court,” he said.

There are five categories of grants on offer up to the value of $10,000. Applications are now open for clubs with members under 20 years of age and close Friday October 7, 2022.

The Australian Sports Foundation wants to ensure club volunteers can apply for the funding with ease and have set up an easy-to-use tool kit to help with the application process. For more information or to apply visit Active Kids Grants - Australian Sports Foundation