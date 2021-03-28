BitCoin Brown Delivers Buy, Hold Or Sell
On The Sunday Rub
Nathan Brown has delivered a new segment to the Sunday Rub schedule, revolving around his latest interest and investment in the stock exchange.
Making the most of his self-given 'BitCoin Brown' nickname, Browny asked the the Sunday Rub team about various AFL news topics and whether they would buy, hold or sell in the current world.
Following a solid start which covered some deep issues, the boys brought in Billy Brownless for some additional thoughts - but the segment began to fall off track!
"This is your segment Nath, you need to take charge here." Howie said.
"That is as flat a segment as I have ever been involved in.” Duck expressed following Browny's best efforts.
LISTEN HERE:
Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here!