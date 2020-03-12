Bitumen Bandits are back... this time targeting Smithfield businesses.

Smithfield Police are looking for four Irish/English nationals targeting local businesses. This is not a joke, nor it is St Patrick’s Day just yet. It’s the bitumen scam that’s already targeted multiple people throughout Queensland for the past year. At about 4 pm yesterday, Smithfield Police were called to a business in McGregor Road, Smithfield after the business operator reported the four men were in the process of carrying out bitumen works at the property. The group called by earlier that day to advise they had left over bitumen from a nearby job and their boss instructed them to sell it off at a discounted price in order to get rid of it quickly. The group quoted a relatively cheap price to do the job and when they attended later in the afternoon to commence works, one of the members approached the business and demanded the quote had tripled. The business operator smelt a rat and did some online searches before finding a similar scam that operated in Gympie last year. Once the business operators informed the Irishmen the job was off and police were on their way, the team packed up and hotfooted it out of there. The men left behind some of the equipment they’d allegedly failed to return to a local hire company. That property has now been returned to that business. The men were seen driving off in a white Hino truck with South Australian registration plates, XS08CI. Local police are warning businesses and private residents to be mindful of the ‘Bitumen Scam’ and report this activity to police immediately via Policelink 131444. Innisfail Police reported a similar occurrences on the Cassowary Coast in May 2019. If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day. You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day. Quote this reference number: QI2000512742