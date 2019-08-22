Black Spot Funding Announced For Great Southern

Premier Mark McGowan joined Albany MLA Peter Watson and City of Albany Mayor Dennis Wellington today to announce more than $400,000 to upgrade roads under the State Black Spot Program.

Planned upgrades in the region include:

Improved delineation at the intersection of Newdegate-Pingrup Road, Jolley Road, Tranter Road and Newdegate Spur Road in the Shire of Kent, installation of street lighting, signs and line marking;

Realignment of Stirling Terrace on the approach to Spencer Street in the City of Albany, including extending the median, modifying the footpath and the installation of a pedestrian refuge island;

Intersection upgrades for South Coast Highway and Belmore Road and South Coast Highway and Stanley Road in the City of Albany;

Widening of St Emilie Way and modification of the bus bay on St Emilie Way in the City of Albany; and

Sealing of Ficifolia Road, at the intersection of Peaceful Bay Road in the Shire of Denmark.

Since the inception of the Black Spot program in 2000, it has delivered almost a half a billion dollars in specific safety initiatives on the Western Australian road network for drivers, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Albany MLA Peter Watson welcomes the upgrades for Albany roads which will increase road safety for all road users and create local jobs.

"Black Spot funding is an important program that shows how well State and local government can work together to identify and fix regional roads." He said.