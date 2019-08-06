Blake Caracella Is Returning To Essendon

Highly regarded assistant coach Blake Caracella will depart Richmond at the end of the season.

The club confirmed he would coach until the end of the season, with The Age reporting he will take up a position at Essendon.

Caracella has seen plenty of success at Collingwood, Geelong and then Richmond since beginning as an assistant coach in 2007.

He became Richmond's offensive coach in 2017, the year they broke their 37-year premiership drought.

“We thank Blake for his contribution to Richmond, he has been an integral member of our coaching group for the past three seasons,” Richmond's general manager of football Neil Balme said.

“Blake will remain in his role at the club until the end of our season, and beyond that we wish him and his family all the best for his next challenge.”