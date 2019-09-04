Blanco Brown Joins Country To Country Line-Up

Country music/ hip-hop phenomenon Blanco Brown has just been announced to join the Country to Country (C2C) music festival in Australia later this month.

The inaugural festival at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on 28 September and Brisbane Entertainment Centre on 29 September has limited tickets available.

Blanco Brown has taken the world by storm with his unique blend of country and hip-hop music as showcased in the hit single "The Git Up" and fans will have the chance to hear tracks from his newly released self-titled EP.

"The Git Up" is one of the biggest singles of 2019 and has started a new dance craze #TheGitUpChallenge with over 27 million views online and over 150 million streams.

Also on Country to Country Australia is: Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Midland, Eric Pasley, Raelynn, The McClymonts, Travis Collins, Lacy Cavalier, Adam Eckersley Band, Reverie Lane, Jess Moskaluke, Andrew Swift, Judah Kelly, Sinead Burgess, Casey Barnes and Jody Direen.



C2C : Country to Country Australia

Saturday 28 September 2019 Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Sunday 29 September 2019 Brisbane Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Tickets on sale now via www.ticketek.com.au

Tim McGraw will also perform at the 21st annual Deni Ute Muster on Saturday 5 October 2019, with full details at www.deniutemuster.com.au

