Bland To Host Australia's Most Epic Chicken Festival This March!

Bland Shire Council will hold Australia's most epic Chicken Festival in West Wyalong this March 20-22, following a raging success of the inaugural Bland Flavour Festival in late 2018.

Council launched a new specific flavour themed event with a groovy musical twist - Chickenstock 2020. This will be full with a range of events & activities planned to suit people of all tastes (you just have to like chicken, of course).

Patrons will receive a passport to flavour with epic taste experiences, as well as access to a host of on-stage entertainment, including:

• The regions first fully sanctioned competitive eating competition. Professional eaters from across Australia will join amateur eaters to see who can eat the most number of chicken nuggets.

• Demonstrations from a celebrity chef with details to be announced next week.

• Judging of the Bland’s best chicken dish competition.

• Novelty games and competitions.

The Festival will kick-off on Friday night 20 March with two epic and unique events. Whispering Pines Organics will host a formal dinner featuring a delectable three-course menu prepared by renowned chef Matt Gatt from the Hungry Fox.

The headline event, Chicken Tonite, will take place on Saturday 21 March via White Tank Lane where huge crowds will come together to experience a range of chicken dishes from right across the world while being entertained on stage by local musician Ben O’Kane and headline band The Yasgur Farm Experience playing the featured music from Woodstock in 1969.

Early bird (as long as it is chicken) tickets are available for a limited time for $25 per person until 6 March. After then, they will return to the full price of $35 per person.

Due to space restrictions at the venue, tickets are strictly limited and go on sale from Monday at $125 a ticket. Tickets include bus transfers, beer, wine and soft drink. White Tank Lane will host the Bland Barnyard Chickenstock Eggstravaganza on the Friday night.

The Bland Barnyard will feature a range of specialty chicken dishes (possibly including the Prime Minister’s personal Sri Lankan Chicken Curry recipe), as well as lots of games and competitions including:

A frozen chicken throwing competition

Chicken chariot races & more!

Better yet, Entry is FREE!

The Main Street will be the place to be throughout the morning and into the early afternoon with random chicken dances, cooking demonstrations, games, eating challenges and more with lots of prizes to be won.

The festival will wind down on Sunday morning with a community breakfast after, which people will be encouraged to attend the Crooked Mile Show and Shine hosted by the Western Wheelers Car Club at McAlister Oval and/or take a road trip to the Bland Shire villages and see some of Australia’s most unique tourist attractions.

For more info, head to at www.blandshire.nsw.gov.au or by phoning Council on 6972 2266.

Missed the show? Catch up on Breakfast with Mandy here: