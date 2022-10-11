blink-182 Announces Australian Tour Dates + New Music! Reuniting Mark, Tom, And Travis For The First Time In 10 Years

blink-182 Announce Australian Dates With Special Guests Rise Against

Multi-platinum, award winning icons blink-182 have announced their biggest tour ever, a colossal global outing with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years. Produced by Live Nation, the worldwide trek includes their first ever performances in Latin America along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024

The Australian tour will kick off at Perth’s RAC Arena on February 9, 2024 followed by Adelaide Entertainment Centre on February 11, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on February 13, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on February 16, and concluding at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 19.

The band will also drop their new single “Edging'' this Friday, October 14, marking the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

blink-182 fan club pre-sale commences at 12pm on Thursday, October 13, running until 12pm on Wednesday, October 19.

Live Nation pre-sale commences at 1pm on Wednesday, October 19, concluding at 12pm on Thursday, October 20.

Spotify pre-sale commences at 1pm on Wednesday, October 19, concluding at 12pm on Thursday, October 20.

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 20 at 1pm. All pre-sale / on-sale times are local*

With special guests Rise Against

Feb 9 –Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena

Feb 11 –Adelaide, South Australia –Entertainment Centre

Feb 13 –Melbourne, Victoria –Rod Laver Arena

Feb 16 –Sydney, New South Wales –Qudos Bank Arena

Feb 19 –Brisbane, Queensland –Entertainment Centre

Feb 23 –Auckland, NZ –Spark Arena

Feb 26 –Christchurch, NZ –Christchurch Arena

