Blockbuster Film Sequel Godzilla Vs Kong To Be Filmed On The Gold Coast

Queensland fans of the Godzilla vs Kong film franchise can rejoice because the sequel is set to be filmed right here on the Gold Coast!

The Godzilla vs Kong sequel Is pegged to offer the QLD film industry a massive boost with the Federal Government investing $16 million in the project and the State Government investing $6.3 million.

The upcoming sequel is set to provide over 1,000 jobs across the film industry including 500 cast and crew and more than 750 extras.

The film is also set to inject a whopping $119 million back into the Australian economy.

The upcoming addition to the MonsterVerse franchise is the 15th to choose Queensland as the primary location through the location incentive which received over $136 million in Federal funding and accumulating over $1.02 billion in expenditure.

Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher told the Courier Mail that the film will provide a number of jobs and “training opportunities”.

“The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong will boost local businesses in and around the Gold Coast and South East Queensland, provide valuable training opportunities for our up-and-coming industry talent, and showcase Australia’s vibrant and versatile landscapes,” he said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the film will bring with it a welcome boost to the economy.

“The production will inject more than double the $36.5 million that Godzilla vs. Kong brought to the state and is a welcome boost to our economy as we recover from the impacts of the global pandemic and southeast Queensland flooding events.”

This will be the third Kong movie to be filmed in South East Queensland with Kong: Skull Island filmed in Queensland in 2-016 and Godzilla vs Kong featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgard filmed in 2019.

