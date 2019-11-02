"Blocker Always Started It": Peter Tunks Recalls His Fierce Rivalry With Steve 'Blocker' Roach

ON THE WEEKEND LEGENDS

Article heading image for "Blocker Always Started It": Peter Tunks Recalls His Fierce Rivalry With Steve 'Blocker' Roach

NRL/FOXSPORTS

Rugby League legend Peter Tunks has opened up on his fierce rivalry with fellow legend Steve 'Blocker' Roach. 

Tunks joined Triple M's Weekend Legends and was asked about how the now-retired Sam Burgess would've fared back in the 80's. 

However, the conversation quickly turned to Tunks and a classic story with his sparring partner Blocker. 

LISTEN HERE:

"I had two really big fights with Blocker," Tunks told Triple M. 

"I only got sent off once in my career and one of them was against Blocker at Leichhardt Oval.

"There was another time we were playing City County Origin, he started it, we had a big fight knocked my tooth out and I put 12 stitches over his eye." 

This was part of an extended chat with Peter Tunks who discussed the significance of Sam Burgess' career in the NRL; hear the full chat below.

 

10 hours ago

Triple M NRL
The Weekend Legends
Peter Tunks
Steve Roach
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
The Weekend Legends
Peter Tunks
Steve Roach
Triple M NRL
The Weekend Legends
Peter Tunks
Steve Roach
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs