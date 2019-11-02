"Blocker Always Started It": Peter Tunks Recalls His Fierce Rivalry With Steve 'Blocker' Roach

Rugby League legend Peter Tunks has opened up on his fierce rivalry with fellow legend Steve 'Blocker' Roach.

Tunks joined Triple M's Weekend Legends and was asked about how the now-retired Sam Burgess would've fared back in the 80's.

However, the conversation quickly turned to Tunks and a classic story with his sparring partner Blocker.

LISTEN HERE:

"I had two really big fights with Blocker," Tunks told Triple M.

"I only got sent off once in my career and one of them was against Blocker at Leichhardt Oval.

"There was another time we were playing City County Origin, he started it, we had a big fight knocked my tooth out and I put 12 stitches over his eye."

