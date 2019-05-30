Man Clocked Driving Twice The Speed Limit Claims He Was "Just Testing" His Brand New BMW

A man driving a brand new BMW claims he was “just testing it” when he was caught driving at 141km/hr in a 60km/h zone in Melbourne.

The BMW car was driving on Boundary Road in a 60km/h zone when police clocked the car allegedly travelling at over twice the speed limit, at around 9.40pm last night.

The 18-year-old driver from Truganina told police he’s just bought the car half-an-hour-ago, but was “making a funny noise” so he decided to test it out.

The car was impounded under hoon legislation at a cost of $938 and the man is expected to be charged on summons with speeding offences.

