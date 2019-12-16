Bloke Ends Up Driving His Own Uber Home After His Cabbie Rocks Up Belted

Anyone without an interesting Uber story has either never used Uber or is lying.

Even so, your yarn about the time your driver showed you videos of when he found his long-lost grandfather probably won't top Surya Oruganti's ride-share experience, which saw him jump in the driver's seat.

Oruganti had just landed at India's Bengaluru International Airport when he hailed (summoned? Ordered? Booked?) a lift and waited for it to pull up.

When it did, he jumped in - as normal - but realised pretty quickly that the driver was absolutely belted.

Oruganti did what anyone would do and ordered the driver to pull over - and then, for some inexplicable reason, decided to drive himself home.

Then, naturally, he posted about it on Twitter.

When the Uber safety team finally responded to Oruganti (a full 20 hours later) they told him off for taking the matter into his own hands, saying that he "shouldn't drive a cab because that's a safety issue."

A later statement from Uber India seemed to confirm Oruganti's suspicions that his driver wasn't actually the guy pictured in the profile.

"While we take all possible measures to ensure that drivers behind the wheel match the person shown on the app, in rare instances, when this doesn't happen, we encourage riders to cancel their rides immediately and report the issue on the app, so that immediate actions can be taken," a spokesperson said.

"Upon learning about this incident, the driver profile was removed from the app and we are looking into the matter.

"We stand ready to further assist the rider and law enforcement as required."