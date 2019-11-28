Bloke Gets Pinged For Drink Driving While Riding His Lawn Mower

A Sydney bloke has been pinged for drink driving while steering his ride-on lawn mower.

The 34-year-old was allegedly driving his ride-on mower down a footpath in Greystanes in Greater Western Sydney on Tuesday night, when he was stopped for a random breath test by NSW Police.

When quizzed by officers as to why he was driving his lawn mower down the footpath, the driver repoerdtly told police that he was, “taking the lawnmower to my friends house”.

Unfortunately, because the mower weighed more than 250kg it was subject to conditional registration requirements, meaning he was essentially liable to be charged as if he was driving a regular vehicle.

And doubly unfortunate was that old mate blew up the breathalyser by blowing three times the legal limit at 0.167.

He is now due to appear in court next month on drink driving charges.