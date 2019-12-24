Bloke Photobombing News Camera At Shops Sums Up Exactly How It Feels To Go Shopping This Week

A bloke unlucky enough to have to face the shops on Christmas Eve Eve has left no question as to how he really feels about the whole ordeal.

The unnamed man was caught on Ten News First cameras in Melbourne's Chadstone Shopping Centre on Monday as reporter Georgia Love did a live cross back to the studio.

Realising very quickly that he was on film, the bloke immediately stuck his finger up to the camera and just kept on wiggling it as he walked past.

While Love may not have realised what was going on, the producers did, and the scene quickly cut to B-roll of other shoppers within the centre.

The former Bachelorette was later informed as to what had been going on during her package, and shared the clip to her Instagram with the caption: "Wait for it... #MerryChristmasYaFilthyAnimal".

At least he wasn't caught up in the drama of the prize giveaway gone wrong in a Sydney Westfield, hey?