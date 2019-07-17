Bloke Shockingly Caught Trying To Smuggle Drugs Under His Insanely Tall Wig

In some of the finest investigative work we have seen this year - nay, this century - cops have made an arrest in what will go down in history as possibly the most obvious attempt to smuggle drugs in history.

Police in Barcelona Airport noticed the 65-year-old man acting suspiciously after arriving on a flight from Bogota.

Not only was he acting suspiciously, his wig was perched at an almost unreasonable height which, you've guessed it, turned out to be his hiding spot.

The $48,000 worth of cocaine was taped to his head, which he then covered with a toupe and a hat.

A police spokesperson said: "There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls."