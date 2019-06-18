Bloke Thinks He's Snagged A Bargain Bungalow, Actually Way Overpays For A Strip Of Grass

A bloke in the US is the new poster child for buyer's remorse after realising that the house he thought he'd snapped up for a bargain was actually an extremely overpriced nature strip.

Kerville Holmes spotted a listing - which included photos of a villa in Florida - as part of an online auction of properties whose owners had defaulted on their taxes.

With the value of the house coming in around AU$257,600, Holmes, somewhat understandably, believed he was about to land the deal of the century and so made a bid of AU$12,860.

According to the Sun Sentinel, it wasn't until Holmes' winning bid was accepted that he discovered that the lot wasn't actually a house but a 30cm x 30m strip of grass running between two villas, valued at approximately AU$73.

Google Maps

In the bloke's defence, the photos did made it appear as if the villa was included in the sale, but none of the appraisal information included mention of a house or building value.

Holmes is now asking for a refund, arguing that the listing was misleading, but Broward County have refused to return his money as state law does not allow refunds.

"It's deception. There was no demarcation to show it's just a line going through the [villas], even though they have the tools to show that," he said.

"If I'm vindictive enough, I can cut right through the garage wall and the home to get to my air space, but what use would that be to me?"

Sounds like a great question, Kerville.

