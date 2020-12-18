Not all heroes wear capes.

Some wear empty beer cartons on their head.

This bloke did, anyway, after he was filmed running up to the back of a police van in New South Wales.

With his identity completely secret, he ducks up to the back of the van to stick what looks like a tea towel over the back window, preventing the speed camera from working.

He then quickly runs away, job complete, and making sure he holds onto the empty case so his identity remains hidden.

He's been dubbed Demerit Man for his actions in a video that's copped over 30,000 views on Facebook already.

Watch here:

