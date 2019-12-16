Bloke Whips Out Monopoly ‘Get Out Of Jail Free Card’ Trying To Avoid Getting Arrested

Chuck this in the ‘A for effort column’.

A bloke in the US was being arrested for an outstanding warrant when he asked the arresting officer to reach into his front pocket where the officer found a legitimate Monopoly ‘Get Out Of Jail Free Card’.

Chatting to the US media, Deputy Mike Vai of the Dakota Sherriff’s Office said he initially thought the man was admitting to having drugs on his person, or maybe a “dirty tissue”.

"It was probably one of the things I will remember most throughout my whole career," he said. "I had a good laugh about the whole thing. I feel like it's something I would try to do,” Vai said.

When quizzed as to why he had the card on him, the offender admitted that once he learned there was a warrant out for his arrest he had been carrying it around “just in case.”

Unfortunately he it didn’t work and he was taken to the local lock-up.

It’s not all bad news though, with Vai admitting the let the offender keep the card.

"I said, 'Who knows?” Vai explained, “God forbid you might find a cooler cop."