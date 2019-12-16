Blokes, If You've Got A Shit Rig And Love To Flaunt It, Read This

Forget chiseled abs and hulking muscles, everyone knows the 'Dad Bod' is in vogue, so much so that the very best of them are being celebrated throughout Australia.

The crew at Budgy Smuggler Australia are on the lookout for the most average rigs across the Nation.

The competition is across social media channels Facebook and Instagram, with blokes asked to upload photos of their ordinary rigs with the hashtags #OrdinaryRigAU and #BudgySmuggler.

The team behind it have provided some inspiration behind your glamour shots:

Should look like they could have been good at sport at some point in their life, although were most likely prevented via injury or robbed by selectors early in their career

Must be capable of launching a child from their shoulders several metres in a swimming pool

Should look like they can still run for a taxi and swing an axe

Bonus points for likes/shares on social media as well as a description of the exceptional ordinaryness of the person pictured

The top 10 entrants will be flown to Sydney for a gala event at The Ivy Pool in January, with the winner given a personalised pair of Budgy Smuggler swimmers for them and 10 mates.

Here's some of the stock rigs that have already been entered:

The comp is all part of a "Ashes of Ordinary", with the top three entrants from the UK going up against the top Aussies in the ultimate battle of stock rigs.