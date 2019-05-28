Blood stocks are low thanks to bumper flu season- can you roll up your sleeves and help?

It's been one of the worst starts to the flu season we've ever seen with more than 800 confirmed lab tested flu cases across our region.

But now it's starting to effect our blood supplies- with cancellations not seen like this since March 2017.

The Red Cross Blood Service says more than 1400 people are cancelling appointments every day and they're desperate for those who maybe haven't donated before, or are healthy and flu free to head in and roll up their sleeves.

They're looking for more than 5,900 people to step in- and those with O and A blood types because nearly 90% of us are these types.

To find your closest centre to make an appointment see the Australian Red Cross Blood Centre's website HERE.