Bloody Hell. Marvel Avengers Are Coming To Freo This School Holidays

It's almost school holiday time and that means lots of activities on offer in and around Perth in order to keep the little ones entertained.

One such activity - bloody yes - is happening down at Freo on Monday 5 October until Friday 9 October from 11am-3pm each day, and it's called, wait for it...

The Fremantle Superhero Secret Mission Trail!

Kids aged 2 to 16 years old will be able to complete the mission by testing their Superhero skills on an inflatable obstacle trail, have loads of fun exploring the city and go into a draw to win great prizes.

Mayor Brad Pettitt said the Fremantle Superhero Secret Mission Trail consists of eight giant inflatables at four locations around the city, for kids to jump, bounce, slip and slide their way through the second week of the school holidays.

“We’re encouraging all the kids and their parents to dress up as their favourite Superhero and head down to Freo for some school holiday fun,” Mayor Pettitt said.

Now, because of bloody Covid-19, you'll need a ticket in order to attend, but tickets are free and can be booed via the Visit Fremantle website.

Little (and big) kids are being encouraged to dress up as their fave superheroes and take photos, using the hashtags #superherofreo and #thisisfremantle

In addition to the giant inflatables trail there will be more Superhero action at Fremantle’s iconic Fishing Boat Harbour, WA Shipwrecks Museum and Clancy’s Fish Pub Fremantle, including photo opportunities with giant Transformers and a Superhero parade, face painting and craft activities. For details and times check the websites for each venue.

There will also be heaps of other great events and activities in Freo these school holidays, including the WAFL Grand Final on Sunday October 4.

For information on everything happening in Fremantle these school holidays go to the Visit Fremantle website.

