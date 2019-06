Fans of things retro get on board!

There's a deal on currently where, for every purchase of a limited edition 10 pack of Southern Comfort & Cola 375ml cans, you'll receive a free pair of Volley International Canvas shoes valued at $42.99.

Let's just break that down! A free bloody pair of Volleys!

It's on for a limited time but for the Southern Comfort fiend in your life, they'd be all over this!

It's only on for a limited time - so best be quick...

Details here

Written by: @dantheinternut