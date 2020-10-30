Bloody Yes Music Fans! A Bee Gees Feature Length Doco Is On The Way

How deep is your love for the Bee Gees?

If the answer is anywhere north of "yeah, deep", then you will be stoked to hear that Universal Pictures are set to release a feature length doco about the iconic Aussie band.

It's called THE BEE GEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART, and is set for release in Australia on 3 December 2020.

WATCH:

This movie marks the first feature-length documentary about the legendary band who wrote more than 1,000 songs, created twenty number one hits and sold more than 220 Million records to date.

TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTY MILLION!

The film chronicles the rise of the iconic group, consisting of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, their music and its evolution over the years and includes contemporary interviews with Barry Gibb, Eric Clapton, Mark Ronson, Noel Gallagher, Lulu, Nick Jonas, Chris Martin and Justin Timberlake.

Music fans, set it in your diary!