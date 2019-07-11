Blooms Back On Show After Battering From February’s Monsoon

Local Orchid growers will show off their prized possessions this weekend, even after they took a hard hit in the February floods.

The 2019 Winter Orchid Show is happening from today until Sunday, with plenty of colourful blossoms on display.

Vice-president of the Winter Orchid Show Robyn Dundas said that the floods actually played a positive part in making the orchids even better than last year.

It’s believed the heavy rain falls were able to flush out old nutrients from the orchids and give them a fresh start.

A lot of effort has gone into maintaining the orchids and you’ll be able to see that at the Townsville Orchid Society in Kirwan for a $2 entry fee.

The show is open now and will finish Sunday at 2pm.

Friday: 9 am-5 pm

Saturday: 9 am-5 pm

Sunday: 9 am-2 pm

