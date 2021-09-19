"Blow Up The Bunker" | Kent & Tallis Call On NRL To Make Major Overhaul After Semi-Final Controversy

Triple M's Paul Kent has called on the NRL to "blow up the bunker" following a number of incidents in Penrith's Semi-Final victory over the Eels. 

Kent told Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin the Bunker should only be used in try scoring situations and not the way it is currently being used in the game.

Gorden Tallis doubled down when sharing his view on Saturday night's semi-final contest. 

