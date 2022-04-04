Blue Mountains Landslide Kills British Father And Son, Leaving Mother And Boy Critical

Rescue crews reassembled on Tuesday to retrieve the bodies of a British father and his son who died in a landslide in the Blue Mountains.

Police have confirmed a family of five from the UK, who were holidaying in Australia, were bushwalking at Wentworth Falls when four of them were crushed by falling rocks on Monday afternoon.

The 49-year-old father and a nine-year-old boy died at the scene at Wentworth Pass, NSW police said.

A 50-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy who were winched from the scene, remain in hospital in critical conditions with significant head and abdominal injuries.

A fifth member of the family, a 15-year-old girl, escaped serious injury but is being treated for shock.

Tragically, the teenage girl, who called the emergency services after the accident, is the only member of her family to walk away unharmed from the landslide.

Detective Acting Supt John Nelson said state authorities were working with the British consulate to bring family members over from the UK to support the girl.

“With the 15-year-old girl, who is the daughter in shock in hospital at the moment, we’ve focused on caring for her while the best medical care is given to her Mum and a brother and just trying to get that support for the young 15-year-old,” he said.

“It’s quite a tragic scene.” - Supt John Nelson

A rescue helicopter was able to winch the mother and son out from the dense bushland about 6pm on Monday.

NSW Ambulance Acting Chief Superintendent Stewart Clarke said the tragic event had been "a heartbreaking experience".

“Both patients have significant head and abdominal injuries requiring sedation and intubation prior to them being extricated via winch,”

"Any situation as has been described is obviously exceptionally confronting and heartbreaking, especially when you start involving children," he said.

The rescue operation has been described as “complex and delicate” with crews working tirelessly in rugged bushland and on unstable ground to rescue the family members.

