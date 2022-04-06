Blue Mountains Lookouts Closed After Landslip Tragedy

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has closed all but two of the Blue Mountains lookout trails, after a British father and his son were killed in a horrific landslide.

The deadly incident which occured on Monday forced the group to shut down the tourists attractions from 9am Wednesday.

It comes as more heavy rain is expected to hit the state, with further inspection underway.

Only two lookouts in Blackheath - Evans Lookout and Govetts Leap are remaining open in the national park.

On Monday, a family of five who were holidaying from the UK were walking the trail at Wentworth Falls when tragedy hit.

An unexpected landslide led to four of them to being crushed by falling rocks, which tragically killed the 49-year-old man and his nine-year-old son.

A spokesperson for the NSW-NPWS said walking tracks in the Wentworth Falls area of the national park won't reopen until further notice "The site [at Wentworth Falls] is currently closed and a comprehensive review will be undertaken," said the spokesperson. Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill ordered the council to close all other tracks unsuitable for the upcoming weather conditions, sending condolences to the family. "Our hearts go out to those affected in this week's landslip, and their families and friends. It is an absolute tragedy."

