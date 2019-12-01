Blue Santa Is Back With More FREE Gifts

Article heading image for Blue Santa Is Back With More FREE Gifts

This December, Shepparton Show Me’s Blue Santa returns to Shepparton’s shopping precincts with fun and free gifts for everyone to score.

Keep an eye out for the special Thompson Kia mobile stage, loaded up with toys and surprises. If you’re lucky, you can spin the wheel and win a special treat from Blue Santa himself!

To find out where you can catch up Blue Santa, check back HERE every day for exact times and locations.

While you’re out and about on the hunt for Blue Santa, make time to visit the Maude Street Mall and have fun on the FREE Christmas Carousel (see below for operation times).

So for extra presents in your stocking this Christmas, plus the chance to get a selfie with Blue Santa, head to Shepparton this December.

In Association With Shepparton Show Me

1 December 2019

In Association With Shepparton Show Me

Shepparton
Sheparton Show ME
Christmas
greater shepparton city council
