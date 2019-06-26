Blues Assistant Coach Greg Alexander Admits He Had To Step In After MG's "Inspiring" Pre-Game Speech

Greg "Brandy" Alexander may be the Blues assistant coach, but he's also MG's brother-in-law - which means he's not afraid to take him down a peg or two live on-air.

Brandy joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG on Tuesday evening after returning from Perth, where MG had been given the honour of handing the NSW team their jerseys ahead of Sunday's game.

But MG's stirring speech may have been a little too inspiring for Tariq Sims, with Brandy admitting that he'd had to issue him a word of warning before kick-off.

"MG's little chat certainly inspired Tariq," Brandy said as MG cracked up.

But Brandy didn't just join Triple M for a little light trolling; he also revealed that we may have written Nathan Cleary off a little too soon.

