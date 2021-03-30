Blues Fest Is Still Going Ahead This Week

With news breaking and updating every hour it feels, this weekend's Byron Bay Blues Fest is still set to go ahead as planned.

The all Aussie lineup kick off this Thursday 1st April with the festival organisers assuring fans and ticket holders, the show will go on.

Festival Director Peter Noble has been in contact with NSW Health this morning and spoken with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard. We are expecting further updates from NSW Health and will remain in close contact in the coming days.

The festival has made the update that QLD residents in affected areas are no allowed to attend on the first day due to the current lockdown.

Read the official notice from the festival:

Based on advice from NSW Health, we are not allowing ticket holders that are affected by the 3-day Queensland lockdown to attend the festival on the first day, Thursday April 1. We will keep ticket buyers from the affected area updated and advise them to check with the Queensland government to check regularly for updates on the current 3-day lockdown.

The lockdowns cover the council areas of Brisbane, Ipswich, Moreton Bay, Logan, and Redlands.



For more info visit: www.bluesfest.com.au

