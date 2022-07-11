Blues Grilled Over 'Crazy' Wighton Snub

Triple M's and former NRL star Wendell Sailor says he can't understand Blues coach Brad Fittler's "crazy" decision to leave Jack Wighton out of the squad for Game III.

Wighton lost his spot in the Blues squad after missing Game II with COVID-19, in which Fittler was forced to bring in Bulldogs playmaker Matt Burton, who starred for New South Wales in the side's win in Perth.

Burton was brought in alongside Siosifa Talakai, who has also retained his spot for Wednesday night's decider.



With Wighton now fit and available following his battle with coronavirus, Sailor explained on Triple M's Rush Hour why he can't understand the decision to leave the former Dally M Medal winner out of the side.

"He (Jack Wighton) was your best player in Game I," Sailor said.

LISTEN HERE:

BRAD FITTLER STOPS BY AHEAD OF ORIGIN GAME III