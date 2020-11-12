Blues Star Isaah Yeo Reflects On His State Of Origin Debut

Isaah Yeo's Origin debut for NSW was 100% perfect. 

Yeo ran for an impressive 127 metres, made 15 tackles and 2 tackles breaks in a 40-minute stint to help the Blues level the series, with a 34-10 victory over the Maroons. 

Speaking on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG, Yeo reflected on his "dream debut." 

LISTEN HERE:

12 November 2020

