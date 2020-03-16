Bluesfest 2020 Not Going Ahead This April

Unfortunately Bluesfest 2020 will not be going ahead this Easter long weekend.

The popular festival held in Byron Bay officially made the decision today following Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison's suspension on non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people as of today.

The festival have thanked the music community for their support.

Listen to the announcement:



See the full statement:





It is unsure if the festival will be rescheduled at this time. Ticket holders will be notified of their next steps in the coming days.



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:





There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.