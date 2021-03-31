BluesFest 2021 Has Officially Been Cancelled

Our hearts are with the team at the Byron Bay BluesFest who have had to cancel their 2021 festival that was due to kick off tomorrow!

After the heartbreaking call to cancel the 2020 event due to you know what, the 2021 event was the long running Australian music festival's chance to make up for their losses of last year.

The absolutely devastating news is proof of how hard times are for the music industry at this time.

Ticket holders and gig goers can get more info at: www.bluesfest.com.au be understanding and patient with the team, they have a lot to get through.



If you can support the music industry in this time visit: Support Act

If you're in the music industry and need support in this time, get in touch with Support Act: supportact.org.au





Never miss anything from the world of rock with the Best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Make sure you get the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!