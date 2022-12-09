Bluesfest is back for 2023 with a STACKED lineup

Bluesfest is Australia’s most awarded music festival and has been recognised as one of the TOP 10 Festivals of the Decade.

Some of the finest contemporary and legendary Blues, Roots, Soul, Rock, Hip Hop, R&B, World and Americana music artists (and more) are confirmed to appear for the first original style Bluesfest since the world’s borders re-opened.

After a hugely successful 2022, that featured the best of predominantly Australian and NZ artists, it’s time to mix it up again. For the first time since 2019, Bluesfest is free and unencumbered to showcase the finest genres of music from all over the globe.

More good news is that ticket prices, camping and VIP tickets remain the same as 2022’s prices despite the significant increase in cost of international flights and freight logistics, with artists fees also on the rise.

Tickets are available now through Moshtix

From the humble beginnings in 1990 the festival now takes place at the beautiful Byron Events Farm (formerly the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm), regularly attracting an audience of over 100,000. Located just 10 minutes north of Byron Bay, NSW. Bluesfest is well situated and surrounded by the charming village of Mullumbimby and the beach towns of Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads.

