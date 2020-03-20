Bluesfest Director Confirms The Historic Festival Is On For 2021

Bluefest director Peter Noble has declared the festival is on for 2021.

Set to celebrate 31 years this Easter long weekend, the historic Australian music festival was postponed due to the restrictions in place around the corona virus.

Announcing the festival will go ahead next year, Nobel said: "We are in discussions with all the agents representing the artists who were due to play this Easter on what has been our greatest bill ever. Whilst we currently don’t know ‘who’ all our headliners will be in 2021, we have received feedback from over 30 artists off this year’s bill confirming they are ready to reschedule for 2021. Their level of support and goodwill is inspiring and I foresee a great event to come".



Peter Noble, is a veteran in the live music industry, kicking off his career in the 60s and he's never experienced a time like we are right now: "been in this incredible industry since the 60s I have never experienced such a dire situation".

With the closure of venues, tours and festival, Peter is hopeful for the future saying: "2021 will be the year for everyone who cares about the arts, music and the entire entertainment industry that we all love, to come out and show their support for each other. We call on our industry, the musicians, the agents and the managers to get in touch with us and help us show the solidarity of strength that we have as a combined force. We are all in this together, and together we will go on and get through these troubled times".

Bluesfest 2021 will be held 1 - 5 April 2021.

