Bluesfest Set Times Are Here

Bluesfest have just dropped their daily schedule for this year's festival, so get out your highlighters and get planning.

The 2020 lineup includes Crowded House, Lenny Kravitz and Alanis Morissette, with heads more local and international legends to feed your music needs over the Easter long weekend.

Check it out here

If you're going for the full four days or just the weekend, your gonna get a full dose of good quality music.

For the full lineup and ticket info: www.bluesfest.com.au



