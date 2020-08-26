BMW Driver Cops A Speeding Fine 75 Times More Expensive Than Normal After Flipping Off The Camera

One man has learned the hard way that good manners may not cost a thing - but bad manners certainly do.

The 26-year-old was caught speeding on an autobahn in Germany, clocked doing 81 kilometres per hour in a 70 zone in Bavaria.

If you were working under the impression that there was no speed limit on the autobahn, you're kind of correct; while more than half of the network has no speed limit at all, about a third has a permanent limit and the remaining parts have temporary or conditional limits.

Which is how this particular driver was pinged for speeding, something which normally incurs a €20 fine (about $32).

Except that he decided, at the last minute, to flip off the speeding camera, prompting Oberfranken Police to suspend his licence for one month and hit him with a €1500 fine ($2627) instead.

And no, if you're wondering, there isn't a specific German charge for giving cops the rude finger - but there is one for being insulting in road traffic.

Still got some time to kill? Check out our brand new channel, Triple M's Pub Talk, where we cover everything from the best chips - controversial #1, just letting you know - to the best records to listen to in isolation.