Boat Missing At Sea Found Near Port Stephens

A missing boat and its crew have been found stranded off the coast of Port Stephens.

The vessel left Swansea early Monday morning, but failed to arrive in Forster yesterday afternoon as planned.

Marine Rescue searched off the coast of Port Stephens with no luck, before scouring inlets near Broughton Island.

It was then a vessel was spotted on their radar to the northeast.

Incredibly it was the missing boat - which ran into engine and communication problems two days earlier before throwing anchor.

The boat and its crew have since been towed to safety.