Boat Owner Rescued After Capsizing At Bronte Beach

A rescue operation has closed after a boat owner capsized his small vessel in Sydney's east off the coast of Bondi.

The search opened after reports were made to NSW Police that a sailing boat had overturned in the water at Bronte Beach.

Surf Life Saving NSW, NSW Ambulance, Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Water Police were all involved in the search for a man around 8:45 am on Saturday.

NSW Police say the owner of the boat later attended Paddington Police Station around 11 am, concluding the search.

"A man attended Paddington Police Station a short time ago and confirmed to police he was the owner of a half-submerged boat which was located in seas off the Eastern Suburbs this morning,” NSW Police said in a statement.

"The man told police when he last saw his boat it was moored at Gordons Bay. Police have suspended the search pending any further information."

It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a surf warning for damaging terrain along the east coast of Australia.

"Police are also investigating reports that a number of small boats (dinghies) may have slipped their moorings in the heavy swell and have been swept out to sea."

Surf Life Saving NSW say residents were also warned about the conditions on social media.

"SLSNSW is encouraging all potential beachgoers - particularly rock fishermen, boaters and swimmers - to consider their plans wisely," the group said.

