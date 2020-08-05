BOAT RESCUE: Two Men Rescued From Sinking Boat at Nambucca

Two people have been pulled from the water by a Marine Rescue crew this morning near Nambucca Heads.

The crew from Marine Rescue Trial Bay rescued the pair after their boat sank 5-6nm offshore from Nambucca this morning.

According to Marine Rescue NSW, the men, one in his 40s and the other in his 70s, were in the water for about an hour.

One is reported to be in shock but has been well enough to speak to his wife on his way back in. The pair are not injured.

NSW Ambulance will meet rescue vessel Trial Bay 30 at South West Rocks.

When the 5.4m aluminium boat began taking on water, the men called an on-shore contact, who raised the alarm with the MR Trial Bay radio base.

Rescue vessels from Marine Rescue Trial Bay, Nambucca and Coffs Harbour, as well as NSW Police vessel Fearless from Coffs Harbour, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter all responded.

The men were both wearing lifejackets and personal locator beacons, which directed the rescue crews to their location in the water.

Marine Rescue NSW Mid North Coast Regional Operations Manager Randall Gawne said the crew of Trial Bay 30 had spotted the men in the water and quickly retrieved them.

"What a fantastic result," he said.

Mr Gawne commended the seamless cooperation of the three rescue services in the emergency operation.