Bob Dylan Biopic Based On Musician's Switch To Rock Music On The Way

A biopic based on Bob Dylan's life is in the works, with the director behind Ford v Ferrari attached to the as-yet unnamed project.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that James Mangold will be taking on the project, with Timothee Chalamet tipped to play Dylan.

According to initial reports, the flick will be based on Elijah Wald's book Dylan Goes Electric and will delve into the period where the singer-songwriter made the move from folk to rock music.

Dylan will executive produce for Fox Searchlight, and music rights have already been secured.

The project will join a growing list of biopics about legends of the music world, kick-started by Bohemian Rhapsody's mammoth success at the box office at the tail end of 2018.

Since then, Elton John's life has been heroed in Rocketman - for which actor Taron Egerton won a Golden Globe on Sunday - and a "movie about the life and career" of Michael Jackson is reportedly in the works.

