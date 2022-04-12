Bodies Exhumed From Mass Graves In Bucha Amid Looming Attack In Donbas

The gruesome task of exhuming the bodies from mass graves in Bucha, commenced on Monday, with trucks piled high with body bags of Ukrainian victims.

It follows heavy bombardments battering areas of Ukraine over the weekend, after hundreds of civilians were found dead last week with their hands bound, their bodies displaying signs of torture.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova has announced more than 1,200 bodies have now been found in mass graves in the Kyiv region after Russian forces retreated following a weekslong occupation.

“We are still exhuming the dead bodies from the mass grave. What we see, now, we see a lot of war crimes, actually, it is not only war crimes. Now we can say ... a lot of crimes against humanity,” Ms Venediktova told CNN.

Meanwhile, in unconfirmed reports, three people were killed and eight civilians wounded in Russian strikes in Ukraine’s eastern region of Donetsk on Monday (Tuesday EAST), according to a post on the Telegram messaging app from governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Ukraine officials have warned Russia will soon begin an offensive in Donbas as Moscow shifts its focus to seizing territory in the eastern region after they were driven away from Kyiv.

The US Pentagon says that Russian forces are reinforcing around the Donbas, near the town of Izyum, but have yet to launch an offensive attack, officials said Monday.

“They’re repositioning, they’re refocusing on the Donbas,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“The Ukrainians have been for eight years - and still are - fighting over that,” he said. “And they show no signs of being willing to give that territory up.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also warned that the Kremlin could use chemical weapons in Ukraine, following unconfirmed reports that chemical weapons were used in the besieged southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

“We treat this with the utmost seriousness,” he said.

In President Zelenskyy's nightly address, he said "the day will come when they will have to admit everything and accept the truth".

"When people lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologise, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters"

"And when the world ignores it, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them. Ukraine will stop all this," he said.

