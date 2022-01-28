Bodies Of Father And Two Children Discovered In Perth Home

Police are currently looking into the death of a father and his two children whose bodies were found inside their Huntingdale home last night.

Police discovered the scene after being called out to an Essington Street property by another family member at around 6:30PM on Friday evening.

According to reports, the three bodies are a father and his son and daughter who are believed to have lived at the property.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

No further details regarding the identity of the deceased have been released.

A large section of the street has been cordoned off as forensic teams examine the crime scene.

Reports have revealed that both children were found in their own beds.

According to neighbours, the address was home to a wife, husband and their two children who were not believed to have been overtly social.

The husband released a video to his Facebook page in December of last year discussing his struggles depression.

“People who have known me well enough for long enough, I would feel quite certain they may not think of me as someone going through depression or being depressed … but I have recently been diagnosed with depression,” he said.

“I’m on medication, which is helping, I would think, because the unpleasant signs of mental health issues or even depression is not only does it affect you, it affects the people around you.”

If you find yourself struggling and in need of help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.